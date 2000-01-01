HSBC Corporate Bond C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.03%
- 3 Year sharpe1.15
- 3 Year alpha0.48
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Corp + 1% TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.42%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupHSBC
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B85KC152
Investment Strategy
To provide a regular and competitive level of income from an underlying portfolio of predominantly Sterling Corporate Bonds. To invest predominantly in corporate bonds and other fixed interest securities. The Fund may also invest directly in other types of transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and collective investment schemes. The Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes. It is not intended that the use of derivatives would raise the overall risk profile of the Fund. The fund may invest up to10%of its assets in other funds, including HSBC funds. The Fund can use borrowing and may also use a technique known as efficient portfolio management which aims to reduce risk or cost to the Fund in circumstances where this is likely to be of benefit.