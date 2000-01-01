Investment Strategy

To provide a regular and competitive level of income from an underlying portfolio of predominantly Sterling Corporate Bonds. To invest predominantly in corporate bonds and other fixed interest securities. The Fund may also invest directly in other types of transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and collective investment schemes. The Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes. It is not intended that the use of derivatives would raise the overall risk profile of the Fund. The fund may invest up to10%of its assets in other funds, including HSBC funds. The Fund can use borrowing and may also use a technique known as efficient portfolio management which aims to reduce risk or cost to the Fund in circumstances where this is likely to be of benefit.