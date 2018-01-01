HSBC Europe Ex-UK Equity Acc C fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment process aims to identify companies that deliver longer term growth. The fund manager will seek to invest in the shares of companies that are profitable and which reinvest profits in order to maintain and or increase their current level of growth.Stewardship is a key part of our long-term investment approach and is integrated into our investment decisions.Use of BenchmarksThe Fund is managed with reference to the MSCI Europe Ex-UK Index (Net). The fund manager is not limited to investing in shares of companies that are part of MSCI Europe Ex-UK Index (Net).The MSCI Europe Ex-UK Index (Net) is considered as part of our investment risk monitoring process, to check that the overall level of risk taken by the fund manager is not inconsistent with the European equities market (excluding the UK equity market).