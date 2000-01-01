Investment Strategy

To provide long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in continental Europe. The fund will invest predominantly in securities in continental European markets although it may also invest in any securities throughout the world listed on any stock market. The ACD may also invest at its discretion in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and collective investment schemes. The sub fund invests at least 80% in Europe (excluding UK) equities. To achieve this it invests across a range of stocks diversified by country and sector.