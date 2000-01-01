Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide growth over the long term, which is a period of five years or more, by tracking the performance of the FTSE 250 Index (the “Index”).To achieve its investment objective, the Fund will invest directly in shares (equities) of companies that make up the FTSE 250 Index. The Fund may also invest in the following assets which are not part of the Index: cash to manage day-to-day cash flow requirements; units or shares of collective investment schemes, including collective investment schemes managed or operated by the HSBC Group in order to manage day-to-day cash flow requirements. equity related securities such as American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts (which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company evidencing ownership of shares of a non-US issuer) in order to achieve exposure to a stock instead of using a physical security.