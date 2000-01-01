HSBC FTSE All Share Index C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha0.3
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.07%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupHSBC
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B80QFX11
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide growth over the long term, which is a period of five years or more, by tracking the performance of the FTSE All-Share Index (the “Index”). To achieve its investment objective, the Fund will invest directly in shares (equities) of companies that make up the FTSE All-Share Index. The Fund may also invest in the following assets which are not part of the Index: cash to manage day-to-day cash flow requirements; units or shares of collective investment schemes, including collective investment schemes managed or operated by the HSBC Group in order to manage day-to-day cash flow requirements; equity related securities such as American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts (which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company evidencing ownership of shares of a non-US issuer) in order to achieve exposure to a stock instead of using a physical security.