Investment Strategy

The sub-fund aims to provide long term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of Chinese equities. The sub-fund invests in normal market conditions a minimum of 90% of its net assets in equities and equity equivalent securities of companies which are domiciled in, based in, or carry out the larger part of their business activities in the People's Republic of China (“China”), including Hong Kong SAR. Investments in Chinese equities include, but are not limited to, China A-shares and China B-shares (and such other securities as may be available) listed on stock exchanges in the People's Republic of China (“PRC”). The sub-fund may directly invest in China A-shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and/or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, subject to applicable quota limitations.