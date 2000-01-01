Investment Strategy

The sub-fund aims to provide long-term total return by investing in a portfolio of Indian equities. The sub-fund invests, in normal market conditions, a minimum of 90% of its net assets in equities and equity equivalent securities of companies which are domiciled in, based in, or carry out the larger part of their business activities in, India. The sub-fund normally invests across a range of market capitalizations. The sub-fund will not invest more than 30% of its net assets in a combination of participation notes and convertible securities. The sub-fund may use financial derivative instruments for hedging and cash flow management (for example, Equitisation). However, the sub-fund will not use financial derivative instruments extensively for investment purposes. The financial derivative instruments the sub-fund is permitted to use include, but are not limited to, futures and foreign exchange forwards (including non-deliverable forwards).