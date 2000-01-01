Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide growth in the long term, which is a period of five years or more. To achieve its objective, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its value in property-related securities and collective investment schemes that, in turn, invest in direct property(physical buildings) and property-related securities. There will be no geographical restrictions. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its value in money market instruments, deposits, cash and collective investment schemes that invest in such assets to manage day-to-day cash flow requirements. The collective investment schemes in which the Fund may invest will, where possible, be those managed or operated by the HSBC Group. The Fund may invest in derivatives for efficient portfolio management purposes, including hedging. This means investment techniques that aim to reduce risks, reduce costs or generate growth and income.