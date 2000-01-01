Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth through diversified investment across global markets with a bias towards equities. This is one of a range of actively managed Global Strategy Portfolios offered at five different risk levels. The Fund is rated as 5, where 1 is a lower level of risk and 5 is a higher level of risk. The Fund is managed in line with its agreed long term risk profile and is periodically rebalanced. Any potential gains are likely to be limited by the risk profile of the Fund. To achieve its objective the Fund invests substantially in collective investment schemes, including exchange traded funds, which aim to track the performance of market indices. Such assets shall, in turn, invest in equities, fixed interest securities and property securities that make up the relevant index. The collective investment schemes that the Fund invests in will, where possible, be those managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD.