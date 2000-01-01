Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth through investment in a broad range of asset classes across global markets. This is one of a range of actively managed Global Strategy Portfolios offered at five different risk levels. The Fund is rated as 3, where 1 is a lower level of risk and 5 is a higher level of risk. The Fund is managed with the aim of maximising returns in line with its agreed long term risk profile therefore any potential gains are likely to be limited by the risk profile of the Fund. To achieve its objective the Fund invests primarily in collective investment schemes, including exchange traded funds, which generally aim to track the performance of market indices. Such assets shall, in turn, invest in equities, fixed interest securities and property securities that make up the relevant index. The collective investment schemes that the Fund invests in will, where possible, be those managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD.