Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth through cautious investment in a broad range of asset classes across global markets, with a bias towards fixed interest securities. This is one of a range of actively managed Global Strategy Portfolios offered at five different risk levels. The Fund is rated as 1, where 1 is a lower level of risk and 5 is a higher level of risk. The Fund is managed with the aim of maximising returns in line with its agreed long term risk profile therefore any potential gains are likely to be limited by the risk profile of the Fund. To achieve its objective the Fund invests mainly in collective investment schemes, including exchange traded funds, and directly into certain asset classes. The collective investment schemes that the Fund may invest in include those which aim to track the performance of market indices. Such assets shall, in turn, invest in equities, fixed interest securities and property securities that make up the relevant index.