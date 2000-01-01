Investment Strategy

To provide an above average yield together with capital growth by investing predominantly in the UK. To invest mainly in UK shares and securities that have the option to convert into shares of the underlying company (called ’convertible stocks’). The Fund may also invest directly in other types of transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and collective investment schemes. The fund may invest up to10%of its assets in other funds, including HSBC funds. The Fund can use borrowing and may also use a technique known as efficient portfolio management which aims to reduce risk or cost to the Fund in circumstances where this is likely to be of benefit. Income is distributed.