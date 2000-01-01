HSBC Islamic Global Equity Index IC GBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkDJ Islamic Titans 100 World NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.50%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupHSBC
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU2092164776
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities as defined by a relevant index. Investment Policy To achieve its objective, the Fund will invest in equity securities which meet Islamic investment principles of companies in the Index, by following a replication investment approach (investing in shares of companies generally in the same proportions as their weightings in the Index). The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in other Funds.