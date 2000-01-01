HSBC Islamic Global Equity Index IC GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkDJ Islamic Titans 100 World NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.50%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupHSBC
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU2092164776

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities as defined by a relevant index. Investment Policy To achieve its objective, the Fund will invest in equity securities which meet Islamic investment principles of companies in the Index, by following a replication investment approach (investing in shares of companies generally in the same proportions as their weightings in the Index). The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in other Funds.

