Investment Strategy

To provide a monthly income rising over time together with capital growth. To invest predominantly in a combination of UK shares and fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest directly in other types of transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and collective investment schemes. The fund may invest up to10%of its assets in other funds, including HSBC funds. The Fund may use derivatives in the future for investment purposes, on giving 60 days notice to Shareholders. It is intended that the use of any such derivatives should not increase the risk profile of the Fund. The Fund can use borrowing and may also use a technique known as efficient portfolio management which aims to reduce risk or cost to the Fund in circumstances where this is likely to be of benefit.