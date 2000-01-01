Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to track the performance of the Mark it iBoxx GBP Non-Gilts Index (the “Index”). To achieve its investment objective, the Fund will invest in a representative sample of the sterling denominated bonds that make up the Mark it iBoxx GBP Non-Gilts index. The bonds that make up the Index are investment grade and issued by public and private corporations, non-United Kingdom Government and government-backed entities. Certain covered bonds and other collateralised bonds are also included in the Index. The Fund may also invest in the following assets which are not part of the Index: cash to manage day-to-day cash flow requirements; units or shares of collective investment schemes, including collective investment schemes managed or operated by the HSBC Group in order to manage day-to-day cash flow requirements; sterling denominated bonds that are no longer or not yet part of the Mark it iBoxx GBP Non-Gilts Index, as well as bonds issued by the government of the United Kingdom.