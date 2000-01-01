Investment Strategy

To provide long term capital growth and income by investing in a concentrated portfolio of predominantly UK equities. To invest in a concentrated portfolio of predominantly UK equities, with target delivery of absolute performance regardless of the prevailing market conditions. Stocks are selected regardless of their inclusion in market indices so there are no benchmark constraints. The ACD may also invest at its discretion in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and collective investment schemes. The sub fund invests at least 80% in UK equities. To achieve this it invests across a range of stocks diversified by sectors.