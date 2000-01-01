Investment Strategy

To provide income from an underlying portfolio of gilts that matches the return of the FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks index before tax and charges are deducted. To invest in gilts that make up the FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks index. The fund may invest in financial derivative instruments for efficient portfolio management with a level of risk that is consistent with the overall risk profile of the fund. The fund does not intend to use financial derivative instruments extensively. The fund may hold cash and collective investment schemes, including collective investment schemes managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD, to manage day-to-day cash flow requirements. The scheme property may also not consist of the exact composition and weighting of the underlying stocks in the index.