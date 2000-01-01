Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth through cautious investment in a broad range of asset classes across global markets. This is one of a range of actively managed World Selection Portfolios offered at five different risk levels. The asset allocation of each fund in the range reflects the risk level. The Fund is rated as 1, where 1 is a lower level of risk and 5 is a higher level of risk. The Fund is managed with the aim of maximising returns in line with its agreed long term risk profile therefore any potential returns are likely to be limited by the risk profile of the Fund. To achieve its objective the Fund invests mainly in collective investment schemes that in turn invest in fixed income securities, equities, alternative asset classes and derivatives. Alternative asset classes may include but are not limited to property, hedge funds, private equity and commodities. Typically the Fund will have a bias towards asset classes that focus on fixed interest strategies.