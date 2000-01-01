IFSL Brooks Macdonald Balanced A Acc
- Yield History1.09%
- 3 Year sharpe0.80
- 3 Year alpha0.11
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.24%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupIFSL
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B054QF32
Investment Strategy
The Fund is actively managed and primarily invests in a variety of collective investment schemes that include significant UK and international equity exposure together with fixed income and alternative investments to provide an overall balanced investment mix of growth assets. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, exchange traded funds, cash and cash deposits.