Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve consistent long-term capital growth through a portfolio of defined return assets, such as preference shares, loan notes, convertibles, structured notes and other defined return investments, including collective investment schemes and transferable securities, that do not require market growth to provide a positive capital return and are supported by significant underlying asset cover. The portfolio will be actively managed and will normally remain fully invested save for such operational liquidity as is required from time to time. However, it may include cash or near cash from time to time, but this will not normally exceed 30% of the value of the property of the Sub-Fund. The Sub-Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.