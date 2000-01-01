IFSL Brooks Macdonald Def Inc A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.52%
- 3 Year sharpe0.97
- 3 Year alpha1.81
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.18%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupIFSL
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B054QL91
Investment Strategy
The Fund is actively managed and primarily invests in a variety of collective investment schemes that include both UK and international equity exposure and substantial fixed income and other defensive assets to provide an overall defensive investment mix of income generating assets. The fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, exchange traded funds, cash and cash deposits.