IFSL Marlborough Balanced P Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to increase the value of your investment over any 5 year period, through a combination of capital growth, that is, profit on investments, and some income, that is, money paid out of an investment, such as interest from bonds or dividends from shares. The Fund aims to outperform the average of the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, after charges, over any 5 year period. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in other funds, including exchange traded funds (which typically track an index) and investment trusts. This may include other funds operated by the Manager or its associates. Through these investments, the Fund will be exposed to a range of asset classes, creating a medium risk portfolio.