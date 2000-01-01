Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide income, that is, money paid out from an investment as interest, with the potential for some capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment. The Fund aims to outperform the average of the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector over any 5 year period, after any charges have been taken out of the Fund. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in bonds issued by companies and institutions. These will be investment grade bonds which are loans issued by entities that have a high capacity to repay the debt.