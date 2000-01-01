IFSL Marlborough Cautious P Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.76%
- 3 Year sharpe0.45
- 3 Year alpha-4.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 20 - 60% Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.53%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8T2QP98
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide an above average and subsequently increasing level of income with the potential for some capital growth.