IFSL Marlborough Cautious P Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.76%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.45
  • 3 Year alpha-4.01
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 20 - 60% Shares
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.53%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8T2QP98

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide an above average and subsequently increasing level of income with the potential for some capital growth.

Latest news

