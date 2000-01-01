IFSL Marlborough Em Mrkts Trust A Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.06%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.52
  • 3 Year alpha-0.62
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Gbl Emerging Markets
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.27%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7FFMQ86

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment over a minimum of 10 years. The Fund aims to outperform the average of the IA Global Emerging Markets sector over any 5 year period, however, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies which are incorporated, headquartered, operating in or listed on stock markets in emerging market countries.

