Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment over a minimum of 10 years. The Fund aims to outperform the average of the IA Global Emerging Markets sector over any 5 year period, however, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies which are incorporated, headquartered, operating in or listed on stock markets in emerging market countries.