IFSL Marlborough Em Mrkts Trust P Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Global Emerging Markets
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
Marlborough
United Kingdom
GB00B7FFMQ86
IA Global Emerging Markets Sector
Unit Trust
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment over a minimum of 10 years. The Fund aims to outperform the average of the IA Global Emerging Markets sector over any 5 year period, however, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies which are incorporated, headquartered, operating in or listed on stock markets in emerging market countries.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News