IFSL Marlborough European Spec Sits PInc
Fund
Fund Info
- Yield History1.20%
- 3 Year sharpe1.12
- 3 Year alpha6.79
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Europe Excluding UK
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.82%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B90VHJ34
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment, over a minimum of 5 years. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies listed on European stock markets (excluding the UK). Of this, up to 90% will be in smaller companies. The Investment Manager defines smaller companies as companies in the bottom 20% of the market cap, meaning the 20% smallest listed companies by size. The remainder will be in Mid and Large cap companies.