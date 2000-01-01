Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment, over a minimum of 5 years. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies listed on European stock markets (excluding the UK). Of this, up to 90% will be in smaller companies. The Investment Manager defines smaller companies as companies in the bottom 20% of the market cap, meaning the 20% smallest listed companies by size. The remainder will be in Mid and Large cap companies.