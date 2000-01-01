Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to pay an income in excess of that of the FTSE All Share Index over any 3 year period whilst taking less risk, after any charges have been taken out of the Fund. The Fund also aims to deliver capital growth, that is to increase the value of your investment, over a period of 5 or more years. The Investment Manager will aim to maintain volatility of the Fund (a measure of the size of short term changes in value) below 80% of the volatility of the FTSE All Share Index over any three year period.