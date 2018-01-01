IFSL Marlborough Far East Growth A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment, over a minimum of 5 years. The Fund aims to outperform the average of the IA Asia Pacific excluding Japan sector over any 5 year period, however, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies which are incorporated, headquartered, operating in or listed on stock markets in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).