IFSL Marlborough Far East Growth A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Marlborough

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B0NVC693

Benchmark

IA Asia Pacific Ex Japan

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment, over a minimum of 5 years. The Fund aims to outperform the average of the IA Asia Pacific excluding Japan sector over any 5 year period, however, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies which are incorporated, headquartered, operating in or listed on stock markets in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Regulatory Documents

