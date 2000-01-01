IFSL Marlborough Global Bond P Acc
Fund
Fund Info
- Yield History2.36%
- 3 Year sharpe0.59
- 3 Year alpha2.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Global Mixed Bond Sector TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.42%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6ZDFJ91
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide both income, that is money paid out from an investment as interest, and capital growth, that is to increase the value of your investment. The Fund aims to outperform the average of the IA Global Mixed Bond sector over any 5 year period, after any charges have been taken out of the Fund. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in bonds. This will include bonds issued by companies, governments and institutions.