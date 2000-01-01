IFSL Marlborough Global Innovation P Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.28
  • 3 Year alpha3.95
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Global
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.97%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B830MV78

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to grow the value of your holdings through capital growth, which is profit on an investment, over a period of at least 5 years. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will invest in shares in companies listed globally. The Fund can hold up to 75% in shares issued in any single country. It is expected that at least 50% of the Fund will be invested in a mixture of companies listed in North America or UK markets. A minimum of 50% of the Fund will be invested in smaller companies, as defined by smaller companies indices in their respective country of listing at the time of the initial purchase.

