Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to grow the value of your holdings through capital growth, which is profit on an investment, over a period of at least 5 years. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will invest in shares in companies listed globally. The Fund can hold up to 75% in shares issued in any single country. It is expected that at least 50% of the Fund will be invested in a mixture of companies listed in North America or UK markets. A minimum of 50% of the Fund will be invested in smaller companies, as defined by smaller companies indices in their respective country of listing at the time of the initial purchase.