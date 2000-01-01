Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment, over a period of 5 or more years. The Fund aims to deliver greater returns than the FTSE All-Share Index over any 3 year period after charges, however, there is no certainty this will be achieved. The Fund will invest at least 80% in the shares of companies and investment trusts listed on UK stock exchanges. This will include a range of small, medium and large companies.