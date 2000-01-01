IFSL Marlborough Multi-Cap Growth P Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.14%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.72
  • 3 Year alpha7.8
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE All Share NR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.82%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8CQP956

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment, over a period of 5 or more years. The Fund aims to deliver greater returns than the FTSE All-Share Index over any 3 year period after charges, however, there is no certainty this will be achieved. The Fund will invest at least 80% in the shares of companies and investment trusts listed on UK stock exchanges. This will include a range of small, medium and large companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .