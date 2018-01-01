IFSL Marlborough Multi Cap Income A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide income, that is, money paid out from an investment as dividends from shares, as well as to deliver capital growth, that is to increase the value of your investment, over a minimum of 5 years. The Fund will invest at least 80% in the shares of companies and investment trusts listed on UK stock exchanges. This will include a range of small, medium and large companies, with a bias towards small and medium companies.