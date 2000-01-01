Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Marlborough Multi Cap Income Fund is to seek to generate an attractive and growing level of dividend income in addition to long term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities predominantly listed in the UK. The Fund will aim to achieve its objective by investing primarily in the shares of small to medium capitalisation companies where both capital and dividend growth are anticipated. From time to time the Fund may also hold the shares of large capitalisation companies as well as cash and money market instruments. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities including, but not limited to, warrants and government and public securities, and units in collective investment schemes, near cash and deposits. The Fund may enter into derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of efficient portfolio management (including hedging), and may borrow and enter into stock lending arrangements.