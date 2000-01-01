IFSL Marlborough Special Sits A Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.73
  • 3 Year alpha3.84
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA UK Smaller Cos
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.54%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B659XQ05

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment, however, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies listed in the UK, incorporated or domiciled in the UK or with significant business operations in the UK.

Latest news

