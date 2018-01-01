IFSL Marlborough UK Micro Cap Gr A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to increase the value of your investment by more than any increase in the FTSE SmallCap Index (ex-Investment Companies), after any charges have been taken out of the Fund, over any 5 year period. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of smaller companies and investment trusts listed on UK stock exchanges. These will be incorporated/domiciled in the UK or will have significant business operations in the UK.