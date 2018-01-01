Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

IFSL Marlborough UK Micro Cap Gr A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

UK Smaller Companies

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

IFSL

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B02TPH60

Benchmark

FTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to increase the value of your investment by more than any increase in the FTSE SmallCap Index (ex-Investment Companies), after any charges have been taken out of the Fund, over any 5 year period. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of smaller companies and investment trusts listed on UK stock exchanges. These will be incorporated/domiciled in the UK or will have significant business operations in the UK.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Go to All News >
23 February

Fund and trust ideas for the ‘unloved’ UK

By David Prosser
6 January

Fund winners and losers in December 2020

By Hannah Smith
28 February

How to improve the odds of picking a winning fund

By Tom Bailey