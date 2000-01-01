IFSL Marlborough UK Micro Cap Gr P Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.06%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.93
  • 3 Year alpha7.78
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.81%
  • IA SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8F8YX59

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to increase the value of your investment by more than any increase in the FTSE SmallCap Index (ex-Investment Companies), after any charges have been taken out of the Fund, over any 5 year period. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of smaller companies and investment trusts listed on UK stock exchanges. These will be incorporated/domiciled in the UK or will have significant business operations in the UK.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .