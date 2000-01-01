IFSL Marlborough US Multi-Cap Inc P Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.19%
- 3 Year sharpe1.25
- 3 Year alpha3.52
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA North America
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.83%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B906QV32
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide income, that is, money paid out of an investment such as dividends from shares, with the potential for some increase in the value of an investment, over a minimum of 5 years. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies which are listed on stock markets or domiciled in the United States of America.