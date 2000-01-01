IFSL Marlborough US Multi-Cap Inc P Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.19%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.25
  • 3 Year alpha3.52
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA North America
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.83%
  • IA SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B906QV32

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide income, that is, money paid out of an investment such as dividends from shares, with the potential for some increase in the value of an investment, over a minimum of 5 years. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies which are listed on stock markets or domiciled in the United States of America.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .