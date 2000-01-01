IFSL Ravenscroft Global Blue Chip B Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.84%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.86
  • 3 Year alpha3.81
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.79%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupIFSL
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ3T3W15

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment, over a minimum of 5 years. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested globally in the shares of companies. The Fund is actively managed, which means the Investment Manager decides which investments to buy or sell and when.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .