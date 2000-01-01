IFSL Ravenscroft Huntress GlbBlueChpBAcc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.92%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha3.07
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.76%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupIFSL
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ3T3W15
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your investment, over a minimum of 5 years. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested globally in the shares of companies. The Fund is actively managed, which means the Investment Manager decides which investments to buy or sell and when.