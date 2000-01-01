IFSL RC Brown UK Primary Opps P Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.12%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.53
  • 3 Year alpha2.97
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupMarlborough
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8HGN522

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to outperform the FTSE All Share Index over any 5 year period, after any charges have been taken out of the Fund. However, there is no certainty this will be achieved. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of companies and investment trusts listed on UK stock markets. These will be incorporated/ domiciled in the UK or will have significant business operations in the UK.

Latest news

