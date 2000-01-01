IFSL Sanlam Cautious A Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.70%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupIFSL
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BHZ0D595

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to generate a combination of income and capital growth over the medium to long-term (5+ years).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .