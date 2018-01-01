IFSL SIM Junior Gold & Silver Miners I fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Specialist
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Marlborough
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B39RN144
Benchmark
FTSE Gold Mines TR USD
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your holding, by investing in small and medium sized companies which specialise in identifying and extracting gold and other precious metals; At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of these companies. The Fund may also invest in bonds issued by companies operating in this sector.
