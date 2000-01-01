IFSL SIM Junior Gold & Silver Miners P
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha1.56
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Gold Mines TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.29%
- IA SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BH57BR88
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth, that is, to increase the value of your holding, by investing in small and medium sized companies which specialise in identifying and extracting gold and other precious metals; At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in the shares of these companies. The Fund may also invest in bonds issued by companies operating in this sector.