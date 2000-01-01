IFSL Sinfonia Adventurous Growth A Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.25%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.76
  • 3 Year alpha-1.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.07%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupIFSL
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2R2YS84

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth. The Sub-Fund’s investment objective will be achieved by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed interest securities and equities, as well as warrants, and money market instruments, through investment in a portfolio of collective investment schemes. The Sub-Fund will typically be invested in a global portfolio of assets but may also focus on UK assets.

