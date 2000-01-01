IFSL Sinfonia Balanced Managed A Acc

  • Yield History1.01%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.79
  • 3 Year alpha-1.15
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.99%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupIFSL
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2R2YJ93

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide medium to long-term capital growth. The Sub-Fund’s investment objective will be achieved by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed interest securities and equities, as well as warrants, and money market instruments, primarily through investment in a portfolio of collective investment schemes. The Sub-Fund will typically be invested in a global portfolio of assets but may focus on UK and European assets.

