Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide long-term returns, by a combination of both capital growth and income generation. The Sub-Fund’s investment objective will be achieved by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities as well as fixed interest securities, warrants and money market instruments primarily through investment in a portfolio of collective investment schemes. The Sub-Fund will typically be invested in a global portfolio of assets and may also focus on UK assets. Normally, the Sub-Fund will be fully invested except for an amount to enable redemption of shares, efficient management of the Sub-Fund in relation to its strategic objectives, and other purposes which may be reasonably regarded as ancillary to the investment objectives of the Sub-Fund.