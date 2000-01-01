IFSL Sinfonia Cautious Managed A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.97%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha-0.62
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.97%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupIFSL
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2R2Y002
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund aims to provide long-term returns, by a combination of both capital growth and income generation. The Sub-Fund’s investment objective will be achieved by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities as well as fixed interest securities, warrants and money market instruments primarily through investment in a portfolio of collective investment schemes. The Sub-Fund will typically be invested in a global portfolio of assets and may also focus on UK assets. Normally, the Sub-Fund will be fully invested except for an amount to enable redemption of shares, efficient management of the Sub-Fund in relation to its strategic objectives, and other purposes which may be reasonably regarded as ancillary to the investment objectives of the Sub-Fund.