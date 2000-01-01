IFSL Sinfonia Income and Growth A Inc

  • Yield History1.73%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha-0.99
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.99%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupIFSL
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2R2XS10

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide income and capital growth for investors over the long-term. The Sub-Fund’s investment objective will be achieved by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities as well as fixed interest securities, warrants and money market instruments primarily through investment in a portfolio of collective investment schemes. The Sub-Fund will typically be invested in a global portfolio of assets with a focus on UK assets.

